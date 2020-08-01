Charlize Theron Shares Badass Video Of The Time She Shaved Her Head For Mad Max: Fury Road

Leave a Comment
Charlize Theron’s role as Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road is obviously iconic and highly influential on popular culture, but did you know the actress shaved her head herself? Coming right off the fifth anniversary of the George Miller epic, Theron is sharing the epic moment “of no return” that transformed her into the badass character. Take a look:
Wow, she just went for it! The actress looks a bit in shock as she shaved down her hair ahead of the 2015 movie, but she also looks like she’s having a blast too. Can’t you just imagine her breaking her hair appointment to do it herself? That’s Charlize Theron, doing the dang thing herself, and it turned out amazing.
The actress took to Twitter to share the video in honor of a drive-in screening of Mad Max: Fury Road she is hosting tonight at the Grove parking garage in Los Angeles. Charlize Theron put together the event to raise money for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which invested in organizations that promote education, health and community support for kids in Africa. At the screening, she is planning on doing a Q&A with her Fury Road co-star Nicholas Hoult.
The screening's attendees will be distinguished guests considering that each ticket cost $1000. Along with the Q&A and screening with Theron, they will be treated to a gourmet sushi dinner. Drive-ins have been all the rage recently since the pandemic has forced movie theaters to remain closed for the past four months.
In an alternate universe, Charlize Theron would have suited up for the premiere of Netflix’s The Old Guard, which has quickly become one of the streaming sites most watched films ever. The actress did some incredibly intense training, such as learning to wield an axe and trying to look like an immortal doing it.
Over the weekend, Charlize Theron had her own virtual San Diego Comic Con panel where she named her Fury Road role as one of her most important characters, comparing Furiosa to Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley in Alien. Although Furiosa's shaved head has become one of her defining features, the original plans for the character had her with long flowing hair, which she “worried” about. Theron explained how she influenced the character with these words:
George [Miller] was really incredible in just hearing me out. I called him and said, ‘I don’t know how she’s getting by in the mechanics’ room with all this hair. I think we need to shave my head, and she needs to be a more androgynous, grounded character.’ You know, he trusted me so much that it kind of makes me emotional.
Anyone else ready to rewatch Mad Max: Fury Road in solidarity with this awesome throwback video? Check out these Charlize Theron movies available to stream and stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for the latest in movies.