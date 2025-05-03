I Was Wondering What Was Going On With Sebastian Stan Cutting Off All His Hair, And He's Finally Illuminated Us
He's been rocking this look.
While you can absolutely see Sebastian Stan with Bucky Barnes’ more classic haircut in the latest of Marvel's new movies, Thunderbolts*, you may have noticed the actor has been flaunting no hair at all during the movie’s global press tour. As it turns out, there's a specific reason behind Stan going bald.
Why Has Sebastian Stan Been Bald For The Thunderbolts* Press Tour?
While I just assumed Sebastian Stan was tired of dealing with hair maintenance and decided to shave all his hair off for the warmer months, that’s not the case. Amid Thunderbolts* getting raves from critics, including one in own Thunderbolts* review, here’s why he’s currently rocking the look:
Stan was asked by Extra TV about his bald hairdo (or lack of hairdo… that is) when he was at the Los Angeles Thunderbolts* premiere this week. Per the actor, he jumped from working on the set of a movie called Fjord over in Norway to reuniting with his Thunderbolts* co-stars to promote the new release.
From what we know about Fjord (per Cineuropa), the upcoming movie comes from acclaimed Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu, who’s making his first English-language feature with this drama. The movie is reportedly about two families living in a small, remote Norwegian village, who start to connect but end up forming a tumultuous relationship. Stan (who is Romanian himself) will play a Romanian expatriate living in Norway.
And while speaking to the outlet, the journalist complimented the actor before asking him if being bald has its perks. In his words:
Oh, and he was also asked what his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis thinks of it. He joked that “she’s seen a lot worse, don’t worry” before walking away and moving down the carpet. Knowing what’s up with Sebastian Stan’s hair definitely has me interested in what acting work is on the way for him… and one other thing.
Now I'm Wondering If It Will Grow Back In Time For Avengers: Doomsday
Avengers: Doomsday production is currently underway, and Sebastian Stan is among the cast that was announced through a viral livestream of chairs. During the same interview, he spoke about when he might join the cast:
Well, that’s exciting! He must be anxious to join the star-studded cast, which recently took a field trip to watch Thunderbolts* as they start filming. But given how tight his schedule is, will he have time to grow out his hair, or will Bucky be wearing a wig for Doomsday? The actor usually does a wig anyway, but he has grown it out before for the part.
Given he’s completely bald and it’s currently May, I’m guessing the latter, but we’ll have to see once the Avengers: Doomsday release date rolls around next summer. For now, you can check out Thunderbolts* in theaters now.
