George Clooney Is Threatening To Go Full ‘Yul Brynner’ If He Can’t Fix His Hair Soon

George Clooney’s been busy as of late, as he’s been headlining the stage production of Good Night, and Good Luck. Based on the 2005 film Clooney directed and co-wrote, the stage production sees him playing the role of revered newsman Edward R. Murrow. To play the part, the leading man had to ditch his signature, silver locks and dye his hair black. Overall, people seem to have taken to Clooney’s brunette look. Yet, as the actor’s stint on the play ends, he’s having trouble with his locks and may be forced to channel a film legend.

The 64-year-old star has long been known for his sense of humor and self-deprecating nature. He had plenty of jokes when he stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers (as seen on YouTube) to discuss the aforementioned stage play. During his appearance on the talk show, the two-time Oscar winner was wearing a cap to hide his unevenly colored hair. He went on to explain the process of having it dyed, much to the delight of Meyers and those in the audience:

It’s still dark on top, but it’s gray on the bottom… The last time I [dyed] it was about six months ago, so you get that nice-looking grow out now of gray.

Seth Meyers and George Clooney went on to joke that the latter’s “bad hair” now gives him the appearance of someone who’s trying to color their locks as part of a mid-life crisis. Clooney went on to say that by the time he attends the Tony Awards, where he’ll be vying for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play, the hairdo will be gone. What was particularly humorous, though, is that Clooney mused that he might show up to the show with a shaved head similar to that of the late Yul Brynner.

Some may chuckle over the notion of the Michael Clayton star going bald for a while, but a number of actors have certainly pulled off the look over the years. Yul Brynner is one such performer as, in time, his eventual lack of hair arguably became synonymous with his persona. It’s also hard to imagine him not having that shiny dome in films like The King and I or Anastasia. Other leading men have also shaved their heads and relished it. Dwayne Johnson even took offense when not being named World’s Sexiest Bald Man in 2022.

Even if George Clooney does shave off his locks in order to start again, I’m not sure he’d keep that look for long. The A-lister revealed in 2024 that there’s a script for Ocean’s 14, and I’d be surprised if he didn’t want to regrow his hair before playing Danny Ocean again. Plus, Clooney’s wife, Amal – who he adores – may not be so keen on the change.

Still, if the From Dusk till Dawn star did choose to go bald completely, I wouldn’t be mad at it. Plus, as Seth Meyers so astutely pointed out, Yul Brynner won a Tony years ago. So maybe that good fortune might rub off on Clooney should he choose to rock that style during this year’s show.

Fans can see George Clooney’s black hair for themselves when a special production of Good Night, and Good Luck airs live on CNN at 7 p.m. ET on June 7. In the meantime, check out some of Clooney’s best films to get a gander at the various hairstyles he’s rocked over the years.