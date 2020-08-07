Mortal Kombat Vs. Street Fighter: Which Bad Video Game Movie Is Better

Street Fighter:

All I can say is that I got a big E. Honda splash of disappointment when I saw Street Fighter in the theater back in 1994. Where were all the cool moves from the game? Yes, Guile did his flash kick, and Bison did a variation of the Pyscho Crusher. But this film just gives me first X-Men movie vibes in that the director, Steven E. de Souza, seemed to be a little embarrassed to go full video game just like Bryan Singer didn’t want to go full comic book when it came to the costumes.

I mean, come on, man. Ryu only KIND OF shot a hadouken late in the film, and that was all we really got besides the flash kick and the psycho crusher. Not cool.