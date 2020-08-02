Would The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Do A Negan Spinoff Movie? Here’s What He Said

I loved it. I loved the idea of it that Kirkman and Charlie got together and did this to save comic book stores, these little shops, and then I loved the story. I think Negan has become so well-rounded and this sort of redemption arc he’s been on has been very interesting to play. And I think The Negan Lives comic book kind of carries that on. It’s a great little story, it’s just a little slice of a day in the life of. It’s great, and I always wanted to film that and the prequel… There’s so much we don’t know about him. Keep writing him Kirkman, and maybe we’ll get to them eventually.