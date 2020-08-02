Can The Toys In Toy Story Die? Director Lee Unkrich Clarifies

The first time we see a toy’s brush with death is in the first Toy Story. Woody and the gang watch as Sid straps an M80 to the back of a Combat Carl. Carl explodes, with his pieces scattering everywhere. Did he die? The assumption could be yes. Though later, Woody finds severed Combat Carl heads in Sid’s room and zombie Combat Carl’s rise up from the sandbox as well. Wow, sometimes it’s easy to forget Toy Story can be morbid.