How Much The Disney Parks Division Lost To Covid Last Quarter Alone

On the plus side, during Disney's earnings conference call, it was confirmed that Walt Disney World is operating at a "positive net contribution," which is to say, Disney is contributing to the company's bottom line, though perhaps it's not profitable every day strictly speaking. Even though the park is seeing a limited number of guests there is money coming in. Having said that, because of Florida's surge in COVID-19, the park isn't seeing the revenue that Disney thought it would upon reopening. Only about half of Walt Disney World's visitors are coming from outside the local area, which is much lower than is usually the case. Shanghai Disneyland is also operating at a "net positive" as well.