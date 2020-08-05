Johnny Depp’s New Movie With Robert Pattinson Is Out This Weekend, Here’s What The Critics Think

Waiting for the Barbarians is based ed on the novel of the same name by J.M. Coetzee, who also handled the screenplay, and it deals with an unnamed outpost in a fictional Empire where Mark Rylance's character is trying to keep his head down and do his job when Johnny Depp's Colonol shows up and starts looking for terrorists. The lack of detail about who these people are, who are the colonizers and who are the colonized, is clearly intended to get a point across, but there are some differences among critics as far as how successful that message is.