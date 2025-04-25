As Tom Hardy’s Havoc Hits Netflix, Critics Can’t Stop Talking About Its ‘Operatic Violence’ And ‘Virtuosic Brutality’
Fight scenes never sounded so artful.
There are plenty of upcoming action movies scheduled to hit the 2025 movie calendar in the coming months, but one in particular has had some fans waiting literally for years. Havoc, which is now available to stream with a Netflix subscription, stars Tom Hardy as Walker, a detective who delves into the criminal world to rescue a politician’s son, only to find more corruption than he ever believed. Critics got a chance to screen the film before its release, so let’s see what they have to say.
Netflix’s Havoc features an impressive cast behind Tom Hardy that includes Forest Whitaker, Timothy Olyphant, Luis Guzmán and former UFC fighter Michelle Waterson (the fight scenes are definitely one of the reasons to be excited for Havoc). Travis Hopson of Punch Drunk Critics gives the movie a 3.5 out of 5 stars, saying that while it’s not perfect, he loved every moment of the “borderline ridiculous” film. Fans looking to see ass get kicked will be more than satisfied. Hopson writes:
Jesse Hassenger of AV Club says writer/director Gareth Evans hasn’t reinvented himself or made a movie better than The Raid. However, this Tom Hardy movie has a couple of gnarly action scenes that do enough to justify a watch. Hassenger grades it a B- and says:
It’s impossible not to compare Havoc to Gareth Evans’ 2011 action thriller The Raid, considered by many to be among the best action films of all time. To that end, David Rooney of THR says fans looking for that brand “blood and viscera and creative hyper-violence” won’t be disappointed. The critic writes:
This 2025 Netflix movie is all about the action, and while A.A. Dowd of IGN agrees it brings a “virtuosic brutality,” the critic wonders if a Gareth Evans/Tom Hardy movie had the potential to be better. Dowd gives it an “Okay” 6 out of 10, saying:
Not all critics are won over, however. Peter Debruge of Variety says Havoc has little to offer other than a “spectacular” nightclub tussle approximately 50 minutes in. The critic concludes:
So far, Havoc holds a 69% Rotten Tomatoes score, and it seems like critics agree that those looking for the brutal action of Gareth Evans’ The Raid will get their fix with this 105-minute streamer. Just don’t expect to go much deeper. Havoc is available to stream on Netflix now.
