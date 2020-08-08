Seth Rogen's An American Pickle And 14 Other Dual Role Comedies To Check Out

This weekend, HBO Max subscribers are getting two Seth Rogens for the price of one. In the new film An American Pickle, the comedy star takes on the classic actor challenge of a dual role – playing both a time-displaced 1920s Eastern European immigrant and his great-great grandson – and the results are phenomenal, with Rogen delivering some of the funniest work of his career. It’s so excellent that once you are done you may find yourself hungry to watch even more dual-role performances, and if you end up feeling that way, we have some recommendations for you.