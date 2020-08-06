Will The Suicide Squad Have Also Suffer From Studio Interference? Here’s What James Gunn Says

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. One of the most highly anticipated blockbusters coming down the line is James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which will be a soft reboot to David Ayer's 2017 movie. Fans are eager to see what the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker will do with DC characters, but some are wondering if Gunn has had to deal with studio interference like his predecessor. And now he's addressed those concerns directly.