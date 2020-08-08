Kelvin Harrison Jr.: 8 Great Performances From The High Note Actor

Waves (Tyler)

Waves is a family drama about a hardworking, semi-happy middle-class family who has their world thrown off loop when an unexpected incident shatters their foundation. Waves cast includes Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sterling K. Brown, Taylor Russell, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Harrison Jr. plays the oldest son of the family Tyler.

Tyler has his entire future ahead of him, but an unexpected injury causes him to spiral out of control. Harrison Jr. brings humanity and intensity to this role in a way that makes it easy to be angry at Tyler but also sympathetic. It’s a shame that Waves didn’t receive more attention during award season, because it was one of the best films of 2019 and Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s performance was definitely outstanding.