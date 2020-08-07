Lakewood Police Say They Did A Wellness Check Just Hours Before Netflix Star Daisy Coleman's Suicide

Daisy Coleman was even working on a follow-up film to Audrie & Daisy, entitled Saving Daisy. Chronicling her life and recovery after the 2016 documentary, per the official website for the project, that movie was still in production. As of this moment, there’s no word how or if it will be completed in light of Ms. Coleman’s untimely passing. Daisy Coleman’s suicide is an unfortunate event, which has taken a young woman from the world before her time. But the legacy she leaves behind, as a survivor and an advocate, is so powerful that it will survive to aid those who have suffered similar abuse. As incidents such as this and other alleged cases continue to come to light, anyone who has a story to tell should continue to be encouraged to do so.