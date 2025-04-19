Fire Country’s Stephanie Arcila Was ‘In Shock’ Over Gabriela’s Scary (Spoiler), And Explained Why She Thought It Was A ‘Big Wake Up Call’

News
By published

"It's a very teachable moment."

A close up of Stephanie Arcila in a fire helment in Fire Country.
(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Spoilers for Fire Country Season 3, Episode 18 are ahead! If you haven’t seen the episode, you can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription.

Gabriela has really gone through it this season. Her relationship with Diego ended, her dad went back to prison and faced a mystery illness at Three Rock, and her love life has had some major ups and downs. Speaking of her love life, it faced a major bump in Episode 18, when it was revealed that the man she was starting to date was stalking her. However, it quickly came to an end, and while this development shocked Stephanie Arcila, the actress who plays Gabriela, she also told me why it was a “big wake-up call” too.

In the last episode of Fire Country to air on the 2025 TV schedule, it was revealed that Gabriela’s potential love interest Finn was a stalker. Considering everything she had been through this season, this development shocked me, and it surprised Arcila too. However, she told me why she appreciated the storyline, explaining:

Well, I was in shock. And at the same time, I was like, ‘This sounds good.’ You know, it's good to bring awareness to these things as well, because so many people go through this, women, men, you know, everyone can go through something like this. And to be able to see the red flags, or have the tools and awareness for things like this, is so important, you know?

It is important to show that, and I appreciated how Gabriela and everyone around her handled the situation. After learning about Finn, her Station 42 family was fiercely protective of her, and she was quick to get away from the stalker.

Her mature and fairly calm reaction to it all shows how good Gabriela is at handling difficult situations, and I think it highlighted her growth this season. Thinking about her romances with Bode and Diego, her one-night stand with Jake, her difficulties at work, and her turbulent-turned-healed relationship with her father, she’s been through a lot. However, she’s also learned from all of that.

So, I asked Arcila how Gabriela’s growth this season helped her in this episode. While she said it had, she also noted that this situation with Finn “was a big wake-up call,” saying:

As much as she'd worked on herself, I think it was a big wake-up call of like, there is a balance of being a good human and seeing the good in people, but of also having boundaries and taking things slow, to be able to really see the truth in people and those red flags.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
If you want what CBS has to offer, but don't have live TV, Paramount+ can help you! You can stream new episodes of shows like Fire Country the day after they air on the service, which also offers many originals and movies. Plans start at $7.99 per month, and if you want to add Showtime and takeaway ads, upgrade to Premium for $12.99 per month.

View Deal

Moving forward, Arcila told me she thinks Gabriela will have “a little bit more of an armor up.” She explained that this was “a very teachable moment” for her character. Now, as the firefighter moves forward, she will likely do so with more caution, taking time to assess everything that’s going on and trusting her gut instincts.

Speaking to that point specifically, Arcila said Gabriela’s naivety won’t be as prevalent going forward. She’ll walk through the world a bit differently:

So I think the naive-ness that she kind of has, and much as she wants to see so much good in humans in the world, I think she's gonna start taking her time and assessing a little differently now.

Overall, this situation with Finn was terrifying, and I wish Gabriela had never gone through it. However, it also highlighted an issue many people face, and it served as an important moment of growth for this character.

Now, going into the last episode of Season 3, which will air Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, I’m curious to see how this scary storyline helps Gabriela grow into an even better and stronger person.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews

After Law And Order: Organized Crime Reunited Benson And Stabler, Dean Norris Credits Chris Meloni For 'The Most Unsexy Pickup Line You Can Imagine'

Your Friends And Neighbors Has Already Been Renewed For Season 2, And It Might Come Sooner Than You'd Guess

Max's New Power Rangers Documentary Reveals Many Dark Secrets, But There's One Detail I'm Surprised Was Ignored
See more latest
Most Popular
Jacob Elordi in Euphoria.
Jacob Elordi Sweetly Explained Why Filming Euphoria Season 3 Has Been 'Incredible' And 'Touching'
From left to right: Blake Lively in It Ends With Us looking forward and Justin Baldoni looking foward in It Ends With Us.
Blake Lively's Team Got Called Out By Justin Baldoni's Lawyer For 'Abuse Of Process' And 'Super Shady' Legal Tactics After Quiet Lawsuit Filing
Nicole Kidman and Chrissy Metz in a side-by-side photo.
Like Nicole Kidman Before Her, This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Gets Candid About Why She Left Hollywood For Tennessee
Triple H opening WrestleMania 40
WWE Fans Are Not Happy Campers About One Match Being Left Off The WrestleMania 41 Card, And I Couldn’t Agree More
Matt smiling on Shifting Gears.
Tim Allen Pulled Home Improvement From His Own Experiences. One Way Shifting Gears’ Matt Parker Is Different
Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in Episode 8
Hayden Christensen And Rosario Dawson Reunite During The Ahsoka Panel At Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 - Live Blog
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni in Law &amp; Order: Organized Crime Season 5x02
After Law And Order: Organized Crime Reunited Benson And Stabler, Dean Norris Credits Chris Meloni For 'The Most Unsexy Pickup Line You Can Imagine'
All four Defenders in an elevator
Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Explains Why The Defenders Didn’t Factor Into The Season 1 Finale, And It Makes A Lot Of Sense
DIego Luna&#039;s Cassian Andor piloting ship
The Andor Season 2 Panel With Diego Luna At Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 - Live Blog
Katy Perry in Wide Awake music video.
Wendy’s Finally Responded After Someone Called Them Out For Dragging Katy Perry Over Her Space Flight (But Didn’t Apologize)