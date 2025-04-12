I Was One Of Many White Lotus Fans Who Questioned Why Chelsea Stuck With Rick, And Aimee Lou Wood's Explanation Is Heartbreakingly Convincing
"Some unhealed sh*t".
SPOILERS are ahead for The White Lotus finale, now streaming with a Max subscription.
The White Lotus may be over on the 2025 TV schedule, but that doesn’t mean I won’t be thinking about that emotional finale for weeks to come. The last episode of Season 3 was full of surprises, but the one I can’t get out of my head is how Chelsea and Rick both ended up being dead bodies. It was especially frustrating because Aimee Lou Wood’s Chelsea was so innocent, and it felt like she could have definitely saved herself by simply walking away.
However, when Wood spoke to Bustle about the finale, she shared a heart-achingly solid reason why that was not in the cards for Chelsea. During the interview, it was brought up how the fan-favorite character seemed to feel like she could “fix” Walton Goggins' Rick, but the actress brought up how we can’t fix Chelsea either. In her words:
This is an extremely good point. While it’s easy to make Chelsea a victim of circumstance, under her free will, she was with Rick, and despite all the red flags and concerns in front of her, she chose to run toward the fire. As she mentioned, her co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger was even bummed that his character couldn’t have died over her, but as she continued:
She went on to say that maybe if her character really worked on herself, she would have made a different choice. However, tragically, that's not how it went down:
There’s a lot of talk about Rick being the one to be worried about because he was on a revenge mission to kill the man who killed his father. However, Chelsea sees and hears the place Rick is in, and rather than saving herself, she chooses the path of loving him and sticking by him, even trying to “save” him during their Thailand vacation.
Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
You can watch all three seasons of The White Lotus with Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.
During the interview, Wood also shared how she thinks the character has “so much shit she has not dealt with and processes” and looks to things like the zodiac, spirituality books, aphorisms and mantras to soothe and make sense of things. And while Chelsea thinks she’s being drawn to Rick through “fate,” it’s really “some unhealed shit.”
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Wood’s comments about Chelsea offer some bigger insights into what her character and Rick are exploring as the season itself as a whole got into the theme of spirituality and religion with its various characters. We were spending our time having theories about Rick and his father, but I can’t believe I didn’t see Chelsea and Rick’s emotional death scenes coming.
As we continue to process the season, check out the cast’s picks for Season 4 actors and our thoughts about where The White Lotus could be set.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Jake's Phone Call On Fire Country Shocked Me, And I Have A Theory About How It Will Impact His Career
I Remember Fenn's Treasure Hunt As It Was Happening, And I Can't Believe It Took So Long For Netflix To Make A Documentary About It