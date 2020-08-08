Why Seth Rogen Was Totally On Board With An American Pickle Going To HBO Max

I think Tom [Rothman] very wisely, he was one of the architects of Fox Searchlight, and so he understands how different studios are built to release different types of movies. And he was just like, 'Sony is not made to release these types of movies. And I know that because Fox Searchlight would have been exactly right to release this movie,' you know? So we knew a streaming platform was probably the best avenue for it, and the idea of being HBO Max's first film was very appealing to us and very exciting to us – to not be one of a million squares on a screen is something I'm always sensitive to.