As The Studio Is Renewed For Season 2, I Love What The EP Told Me Was Her 'Favorite Thing' For Kathryn Hahn To Say On The Apple TV+ Show

If you’ve been enjoying the Hollywood-centric comedy in the Apple TV+ subscription-exclusive series The Studio, there’s some good news to pass along! The Seth Rogen-led show, which debuted on the 2025 TV schedule in late March, has been renewed for a second season! So get ready for more shenanigans with Rogen’s Matt Remick as he runs Continental Studios with vary degrees of success. Upon hearing about The Studio Season 2 moving forward, it reminded me of when one of the executive producers told me her “favorite thing” she wrote for Kathryn Hahn to say on the show.

Last month, I had the pleasure of speaking with Frida Perez and Peter Huyck, who co-created The Studio with Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Alex Gregory. In addition to the duo explaining why Seth Rogen falls down so much on the show and why they’ve “shelved whole episodes,” Perez also discussed how she and the other writers came up with the wild dialogue that Hahn’s Maya Mason frequently spouts. In the EP’s words:

Oh, that was really fun. I remember when we landed on her thing, it was really fun to just… we're like, ‘What's she gonna say?’ And we wrote just a huge list of slang things we hear on the internet, things that we would never say out loud, but hear young people saying. We’re like, ‘She has to say all of this stuff.’ My favorite thing that I pitched was when she says ‘Marty Scorses on God.’ Because I think ‘on God’ is a really hilarious term, But yeah, I just.plucked it off the internet, where I spent way too much time.

When I previously interviewed Alex Gregory about topics like Charlize Theron’s “baller” cameo and how Seth Rogen recruited several directors to play themselves on The Studio, he tipped me off that Kathryn Hahn’s Gen Z-like lines primarily originated from Frida Perez, whom he described as “young and cool.” So naturally I had to follow up on this when the time came to speak with her, and I absolutely agree that “Marty Scorses on God” is a great pick for the most bonkers thing Maya has said on the show thus far. This line, of course, came from the The Studio’s premiere episode, when Matt Remick was recruiting Martin Scorsese direct his Jonestown passion project under the guise of a “Kool-Aid” movie he was mandated to make.

