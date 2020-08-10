Val Kilmer Has A Funny Idea For A Post-Top Gun: Maverick Acting Gig Following His Tracheotomy

In the last few years, Val Kilmer has remained active as an actor, making movies like The Snowman, Jay And Silent Bob Reboot, and the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, but in his personal life he has also been dealing with some health issues. A couple years ago he was diagnosed with throat cancer, and earlier this year he underwent a tracheotomy as part of his treatment. It sounds like a really scary situation, but the positive news is that Kilmer is in high spirits following the operation, and is making jokes about one day making a project where he plays "the oldest man on Earth."