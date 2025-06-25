‘I Think We’ve Found A Way To Do It’: Top Gun 3’s Joseph Kosinski Teases What Lies Ahead For Tom Cruise’s Maverick In The Threequel

Considering Top Gun: Maverick broke a Memorial Day record for the biggest opening weekend , along with several other records, it was a cinch that a third movie would reportedly be in the works . The question is, how will Maverick’s story continue in Top Gun 3? Its director, Joseph Kosinski, teased what lies ahead for Tom Cruise’s threequel, and I’m pumped!

We already thought that Top Gun: Maverick took it up a notch with Tom Cruise and the cast doing crazy flight training maneuvers . In terms of a “big idea” and a “new challenge” set up for the third movie, Kosinski teased GQ what Top Gun 3 has in store for us without giving too much away:

I think we've found a way to do it, not only in the scale of what we're proposing, but the idea itself of the story we're telling. We're thinking much bigger than… It's a really existential crisis that Maverick has in this, and it's much bigger than himself. It actually… I'm trying to describe it without giving anything away. [Laughs.] It's an existential question that Maverick has to deal with, that would make Maverick feel small, I think, as a movie, compared to what we're talking about.

Wow, now I’m really curious what “existential crisis” Naval Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell will be faced with this time. Each Top Gun movie (both streaming on your Paramount+ subscription ) has Tom Cruise's character face a situation that tests his role as a pilot and his own personal growth.

In the first Top Gun movie, Maverick struggled with his reputation as a reckless pilot and the death of his best friend, Goose. The sequel had him reconciling with his past and being there for his Goose’s son, Rooster. Maybe in the third movie, Maverick will finally tell Rooster that interfering with his Naval Academy application was in respect to his mother’s wishes?

At the end of Top Gun: Maverick , our beloved Naval captain passed the torch onto the next generation of pilots, like Rooster, Phoenix, Fanboy, Hangman and more. But despite the young pilots finding their place in the threequel, Joseph Kosinski said more about how Maverick’s story is seemingly still paramount to the upcoming action flick:

Yeah, there's still more story to tell for him. There's one last ride. So we're working on it now. Ehren Kruger, who wrote F1, is writing the script. Like all things, it takes a while to work things out, and we'll only do it if we feel like we've got a strong enough story.

“One last ride” is already making me feel emotional. Maybe Maverick will retire from a life of flying and stay firmly on the ground. If we don’t see the Naval aviator anymore, hopefully, this means we can get some spinoff stories of the other young naval pilots down the road.

This makes me feel really happy that a story has been developed for Top Gun 3, as it means the long-awaited threequel is really coming along. Knowing that Maverick will have an “existential crisis” on his hands as well as “one last ride,” I’m ready for the emotions to set in when we have to say goodbye to the iconic flight instructor character.