After Rumors About Shia Labeouf Playing Iceman, An LGBT Actor Is Campaigning For The Role

It's no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. And once Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, fans began to theorize about characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently rumors swirled that actor Shia Labeouf was in talks to play the mutant Iceman on the big screen, which is an unlikely choice that hasn't been actually confirmed. And in response, one LGBT actor is already campaigning to play the role instead: Arrow's Colton Haynes.
On the page Iceman is known for being one of Marvel's first gay characters, coming out of the closet in 2012. Fans are eager to see that representation play out on the big screen, especially if the X-Men finally join the MCU. Colton Haynes tweeted out his interest following rumors about Shia Labeouf taking the role, posting simply:
Short, sweet, and to the point. Colon Haynes is putting his name into the running to play Iceman in a future Marvel project. And given his work in the superhero genre and life experience as a gay man, it's a solid casting choice. We'll just have to see if/when the X-Men join the MCU.
Colton Haynes posted on his personal Twitter, expressing interest in taking on a second superhero role. Haynes is best known for playing Roy Harper/ Arsenal in Arrow, appearing in a total of 80 episodes across its eight seasons on the air. He's got experience in the genre, including action sequences and the responsibility of keeping plot twists secret. Haynes also came out officially in 2016, around the same time Iceman did on the page.
If Iceman eventually joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would be the second time the OG X-Man was adapted for film. Actor Shawn Ashmore played Bobby Drake in four separate X-Men movies. On Colton Haynes' post, there's a GIF of Ashmore's appearance in X-Men: Days of Future Past's Rogue Cut, with Iceman in his full ice form and building a wall to block incoming Sentinels.
Iceman seems like a solid choice to join the MCU, either outside or within the X-Men. The studio has committed to making the shared universe a more inclusive place, which can be seen as more women and people of color were featured throughout Phase Three. Phase Four will continue to make strides in this regard, with The Eternals featuring a diverse cast, LGBT characters, and a hearing impaired superhero. Given Iceman's historic plot line in the comics, now would be a great time for Bobby Drake to appear.
Only time will tell what Disney and Marvel Studios does with characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four. There's been no indication of their arrival anytime soon, especially as Dark Phoenix only hit theaters last year. But that won't stop casting rumors from starting up, including the one about Shia Labeouf.
