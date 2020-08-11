After Rumors About Shia Labeouf Playing Iceman, An LGBT Actor Is Campaigning For The Role

Iceman seems like a solid choice to join the MCU, either outside or within the X-Men. The studio has committed to making the shared universe a more inclusive place, which can be seen as more women and people of color were featured throughout Phase Three. Phase Four will continue to make strides in this regard, with The Eternals featuring a diverse cast, LGBT characters, and a hearing impaired superhero. Given Iceman's historic plot line in the comics, now would be a great time for Bobby Drake to appear.