Batman Fan Art Imagines Timothee Chalamet As Robin, And Already Kills Him Off

Few days back, @dccomics launched their new trailer for the upcoming viewer interactive movie, Batman: Death in the family. There have been a few deaths in the Wayne family over the last couple of decades. Although Batman has been scarred by many loses throughout his career as the caped crusader, but there's one loss, that became his greatest failure. Jason Todd was the second robin, after Dick grayson went han solo to become Nightwing. And it was Jason's death at the hands of Joker(Spoilers) that left a mark on Bruce's conciousness. We saw something similar in Batman v Superman as well, a dead robin. But now we all know that the Robin that got killed in the DCEU was Dick grayson. Now that might be a little confusing for some folks, but in the DCEU, there has been no Jason Todd(yet). So that begs the question, who will be the Red Hood in this cinematic universe? The answer is but obvious but, the real question is, Will we ever get a Red Hood storyline in the DCEU?