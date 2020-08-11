Batman Fan Art Imagines Timothee Chalamet As Robin, And Already Kills Him Off

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has been on a roll over the past few years, as the last four movies have been received well critically. Fans are eager to see The Dark Knight return to the silver screen with Matt Reeves' The Batman, which will debut Robert Pattinson's version of the title character. Only time will tell which characters are added in a possible sequel, including the Boy Wonder himself Robin. New fan art imagines Little Women's Timothee Chalamet as the role... and immediately kills him off.
One of the most iconic Batman storylines is "A Death in the Family", in which Joker manages to kidnap and eventually kill the second Robin 2.0 Jason Todd. An interactive animated movie will adapt that story for the small screen, but some DC fans are eager to see it played out in live-action. As such, one fan imagined what it might look like, with Timothee Chalamet playing the ill-fated character. Check it out below.
Well, that's pretty awesome. Jason Todd's death is a turning point for Batman, marking the first time one of his protege was lost in the fight against evil. Bruce Wayne was ultimately responsible for his ward, with Joker purposefully using this moment to try and break The Bat. And the above image shows how powerful that moment could be in live-action.
The above image comes to us from the social media of digital artist Yadvender Singh Rana. They've got a clear interest in comic book movies, and often renders stunning version of fan theories or alternate realities. This version of "A Death in the Family" is no exception, and it's sure to encourage comic fans who are hoping that Dune star Timothee Chalamet might join the DC Extended Universe as Robin.
Obviously it seems like a waste of Timothee Chalamet's talents as an actor to have him join the DCEU and promptly killing him off. But in the comics, there's still more to Jason Todd's story after his untimely death. In fact, Todd is ultimately revived in the 2005 arc "Under the Hood", revealing himself to be a new antihero named Red Hood. So the possibilities for this fan casting are fairly endless.
The Batman will introduce a slew of iconic Gotham City characters, but there's no indication that Matt Reeves' long gestating blockbuster will contain any iteration of Robin. As such, the solo flick will have to be a box office success in order to be granted a sequel, hopefully opening up the story to Robin at some point. And in the meantime, we'll get to watch Penguin, Catwoman, and The Riddler, as well as Jim Gordon and Alfred.
Robin was hinted at during Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Ben Affleck's Batcave featured an old Robin costume, which read "Haha jokes on you Batman", hinting at Joker killing a former sidekick possible through "A Death in the Family". Unfortunately, this storyline was never expanded before Affleck hung up the cape and cowl.
The Batman is currently expected to hit theaters on October 1st, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.