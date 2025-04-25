Michael B. Jordan Replaces Mahershala Ali As Blade In Sinners-Inspired Marvel Fan Art

The biggest movie out in theaters right now is a vampire movie called Sinners starring Michael B. Jordan. Apparently its release is giving Marvel fans FOMO over the Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali we’re still waiting for. One digital artist just replaced Ali with Sinners star Michael B. Jordan on a piece of fan art that people are loving.

Michael B. Jordan Has Been Imagined As Blade In New Sinner-Inspired Fan Art

How would Michael B. Jordan look as Blade? We likely will never find out for real considering the actor has already played Killmonger in the Black Panther movies and The Human Torch in the last Fantastic Four movie, but here it is:

OK, I have to say it: this slays. Michael B. Jordan looks awesome with Blade’s sunglasses and leather getup in this reimagining of the Sinners poster. This could absolutely pass off as a Blade poster without question if so many of us weren’t already familiar with and loving Sinners this past weekend.

What’s really funny about the poster by @arifinity_ on Instagram is how they made the tagline of the new poster “Only In Theaters At Some Point…” Considering how long we’ve been waiting for Mahershala Ali to play the vampire slayer, it’s a fair dig.

What’s Going On With Blade Anyway?

It’s not like we’re keeping count or anything, but Mahershala Ali’s Blade movie has been among upcoming Marvel movies on the way since it was announced back in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con. It’s been almost six years, and there is currently no director attached to the movie and a release date has been taken off the calendar for now.

So far, Mahershala Ali has only made a voiceover cameo during the end-credits scene in Eternals, and tons of behind-the-scenes shakeups have been stressing fans out about whether a movie is ever going to actually come out. Blade was initially going to be helmed by Basam Tariq, but the director left the project in late 2022 before Yann Damange took over a couple of months later. But then Damange also lost out on the movie last summer.

The latest update from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige came in November 2024 when he said he’s still “committed” to Blade and the half-vampire is indeed set to “make it to the MCU.” There's also been recent rumors that John Wick ’s Chad Stahelski could be the next director involved , but we’re at the point where we won’t believe it until Ali is on set in his Blade costume.

