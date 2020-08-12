First Look At Epcot's Big Design Changes At Disney World Park's Entrance

After several years of focus on Disney's Hollywood Studios that brought us Toy Story Land, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, and Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, the focus at Walt Disney World has shifted to Epcot. The second gate of the resort has been undergoing a major transformation that, when it's all finished, will see an almost entirely new entry plaza and a front half of the park. Little of this work has been completed, so we don't know what a lot of it will look like when it's all said and done beyond concept art, but overnight saw the installation of some beautiful new design elements at the new entrance fountain that will make Epcot purists smile.