I Went To The Epic Universe Portal In New York, And I'm Rattled At How Much Bigger The Real One Apparently Is

As someone who tracks everything new at Universal Orlando Resort , I’m still in awe of the fact that Epic Universe exists. The park has opened its doors to the lucky few who’ve gone so far, and reactions to Universal’s fourth gate , like the one from our theme park guru Dirk Libbey, have me even more hyped to go. But even with all of that excitement in mind, stepping up to a replica of the Chronos - one of the park’s portals to adventure - blew me away; and for one pretty big reason.

The Chronos Replica On Universal’s National Epic Universe Portal Tour Is Only A Scale Model

Thanks to an invite from the good people at Universal Orlando Resort, I was able to attend what is known as the Universal National Epic Universe Portal Tour. In a special slot blocked off for media and influencers, myself and my fellow guests were on hand to take in a 30-foot tall replica of the main portal that welcomes you into the park. Which, as you’ll see in the photo below, is pretty impressive:

(Image credit: Mike Reyes)

However, after talking to some Universal reps on hand for the event, I learned that the roaming Chronos that’s going to be shown off on this roadshow isn’t even full sized. In fact, it’s actually a third of the size, from what I’ve been told. That’d make sense, as this is the main gate to Universal Epic Universe, and to have an entry on this scale to enter wouldn’t exactly be practical.

As far as branding exercises go, touring a model of your park entrance is a pretty solid move. However, thinking back to what the creative team that made Epic Universe have said in the past, I think the symbolism behind this event becomes even more awe-inspiring.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

Universal Epic Universe’s Portals Are The Heart Of The Park’s Concept

Ever since the 2019 opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney Parks, storytelling and immersion in a theme park have become even deeper experiences. There’s more attention paid to lore and believability, especially when it comes to how cast members interact with guests. What we know about Universal Epic Universe is certainly no different, as the approach to this new Orlando destination was crafted with that sort of depth in mind.

As I was on hand in October 2024 for the NYCC panel on this wondrous park, a handful of team members gave us more context into how we should be interacting with our surroundings as park guests. When asked about this very subject, Universal Creative’s Senior Show Writer Patrick Braillard shared the following sentiment in 2024:

Our park itself is gonna be filled with the epic heroes, and their stories. But really it's also about the fact that we're putting the storytelling, and questing, and all the work that goes into exploring in your hands. We want the park to play back with you, as you play with it. … And the Chronos is pulling down all the cosmic energy, and that allows us to be able to open up … portals to all of the possible worlds that that Epic Universe has.

So the Chronos isn’t just a cool front gate that looks awesome on a collectable fanny pack — it’s actually the heart of what makes the park’s lore come to life. Which actually makes the lore behind the fantastic looking Helios Grand Hotel even stronger since you’ll be able to look in at any time and see some sort of light show going on.

The energy of the Chronos can be withheld by its portal’s closing, but it surely has to go somewhere, right? Thinking about a theme park in this fashion is part of why I love going to destinations like Universal Orlando Resort; and this scaled-back portal tour helped remind me of all of that in rather impressive fashion.

For the length of my stay, the rides of Epic Universe can help me pretend to fly with Toothless in the same way that Universal Studios Florida's attractions help me feel like I'm fighting off mummies. So long as it’s within park grounds, I don’t have to be sleeping or drinking to do so! Though considering how wonderful Celestial Park’s Grand Atlantic Martini looks, I can promise that my imbibing will be responsible.

Universal National Epic Universe Portal Tour Schedule (Image credit: Dirk Libbey) Here's where this Epic Universe has been, as well as where it's heading to after its brief stop in New York City! - April 11-13: Atlanta, Georgia (Pemberton Place, adjacent to World of Coca-Cola)

- April 23-26: New York, New York (Rockefeller Center)

- May 16-18: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (The Rocky Steps)

- June 13-18: Chicago, Illinois (Pioneer Court)

To some, the National Epic Universe Portal Tour might just be a photo opp, but to me it means a lot more. In the confines of its replica, the Chronos functions as its full-sized version does, opening the door to the magic that waits past its welcoming gates; just on a much smaller scale.

While you’ll be looking at a video screen showing the thrills that await, it’s only a taste of what you’ll be able to indulge in when Epic Universe opens on May 22nd. So whether you’re on the fence about heading to the park yourself, or you’re counting the days until your moment arrives, you should definitely go see the portal closest to you. Consider it proper practice for when you face down the actual Chronos in all of its 60-foot glory.