Pixar’s Famous Logo Is Turned Into A Horror Story In Cool Short

The original animation can be found on YouTube, from Ratboi Pleb. It adds the ominous music and the apprehensive breathing that you would expect from a horror movie where a character is about to become the victim of a brutal slasher. The perspective of that letter I is certainly a bit chilling when you see it this way. The light from the lamp comes on in the darkness. It's unclear what it is, but it's ominous and seems to be unfriendly. Unfortunately, the I is locked in place and there's nothing it can do. Nothing can be done than to sit and wait for the inevitable.