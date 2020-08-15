Joseph Gordon Levitt’s Project Power Fight Scenes Have Way Less VFX Than You Think

If you liked those films, you need to give Project Power a try. It feels like the kind of late-summer genre exercise that’s carried by its excellent concept, and a pair of star-wattage turns from Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Also, Project Power continues to shine a light on the talented Dominique Fishback, who’s about to explode on the scene. If you haven’t yet, watch the trailer for the upcoming Judas and the Black Messiah, which co-stars Fishback. That looks like it has the potential to be an Oscar contender.