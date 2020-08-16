What George Miller Thinks Happened After The Ending Of Mad Max: Fury Road

While Mad Max: Fury Road is a post-apocalyptic, thrill ride, it also served as a cautionary tale about the dangers of despots running loose when resources are low. The themes George Miller explores in the film may feel relevant to some -- and it’s clear he thought very hard about what he wanted to say with the Mad Max franchise when he revived it for a 21st century audience. It turns out he’s also thought a lot about the things we didn’t see on screen -- namely, what happened to Furiosa and the rest of the characters after the movie ends.