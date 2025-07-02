Netflix Is Teaming Up With NASA For A Fun New Programming Perk, And Sign Me Up

Just when you thought even the best streaming services couldn’t find a new way to surprise us, Netflix goes and finds a way to do just that. Between its heartbreaking documentaries , must-watch thrillers, and the occasional reality competition fever dream, there is tons of great stuff to stream on the 2025 Netflix schedule . Still, the streaming giant will soon be heading for the stars. Starting this summer, Netflix will partner with NASA for a fun new programming perk, and I'm in. Cue the 2001: A Space Odyssey theme music.

According to a release from NASA.gov , the agency announced Monday that its ad-free streaming platform, NASA+, will soon be available to Netflix’s global audience of 700 million subscribers. That means we’ll get to stream rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, mission coverage, and jaw-dropping real-time views from the International Space Station—all without leaving our couch. The science nerd in me is jumping up and down for joy.

Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+, gave subscribers a taste of what to expect when the partnership takes effect. She explained in Monday's release:

The National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience… Together, we’re committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration— inspiring new generations—right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone.

Now that’s what I call content with gravity. Let’s be real, outer space has always had a cinematic allure. From Interstellar to Gravity to The Martian, the best space movies have been milking the final frontier for decades. But this new move is different. It's not science fiction movies , it's science happening in real time. And for space nerds, curious kids, or just anyone who loves watching humans defy death and launch themselves into the void at 17,000 miles per hour, this is basically the ultimate binge-worthy upgrade.

(Image credit: MGM)

And the best part is, NASA+ won't cost you extra. Seriously, how can you beat free fifty? No need to fork out cash for another plan or sit through ads for toothpaste. It’ll be rolled into your existing Netflix subscription . So, all that awesome NASA content will join Netflix's vast library, allowing science fans to dive into live and on-demand coverage just like they would with the latest episode of Bridgerton or a gripping true crime documentary. Now, it's all about high-stakes, real-life exploration with Earth as the backdrop!

This is more than just good PR for both brands—it’s a savvy evolution of how we connect with space. NASA has been trying to reframe its image for the TikTok generation, and partnering with a platform that thrives on buzz and global reach makes perfect sense. Whether you're a space buff, a homeschool parent looking for cool STEM content, or just someone who needs something to put on while folding laundry that won’t make you feel like your brain is melting, this is a win.

The agency hasn’t dropped the full programming schedule yet, but we’re promised that details are coming soon. If past livestreams of rocket launches and ISS flyovers are any indication, we’re in for some epic stuff. So yeah, “Netflix and chill” just became “Netflix and thrust.” Too much? Okay. Well, either way, count me in!