‘Does Travis Kelce Have Dyslexia?’ Trended After The Chiefs Star Opened Up About ‘F—ed’ SNL Situation

Travis Kelce was already a reasonably famous person as a superstar NFL player before he ever got together with Taylor Swift, but now that he’s dating arguably the most famous person on planet Earth, there are a lot more eyes aimed at the Kansas City Chiefs player. When he talks, people listen, and fans are now trying to learn more about Kelce's potential vision problems following a frank discussion of his reading abilities.

Travis Kelce Had A Hard Time On SNL

Travis Kelce recently appeared on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast, where he discussed, among other things, his recent forays into the world of Hollywood. This included hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live back in 2023. Interestingly, for him, the hardest part wasn’t performing in front of a live audience, but actually doing the table read. Kelce said:

The writer’s rooms were fun because you’re just getting pitched ideas. The table reading, for a guy that can’t really read that well it was kind of a fucked situation. And I felt like I was just trying to get through the reading instead of actually acting it out and giving it a voice and giving it a character, anything like that. I was just focused on ‘Don’t fucking skip this line.’

This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard about Travis Kelce’s difficulty reading. SNL writer Rosebud Baker has told a story about the experience of his hosting, admitting the table read was difficult, but commending Kelce for working hard to get the lines down.

Travis Kelce’s admission that reading is something he has trouble with has caught the attention of many fans. It’s a very open and honest statement, but some are wondering if there’s more to the story.

Fans Are Wondering If Travis Kelce Has Dyslexia

In the time since the podcast went live, there’s been a noticeable bump in web traffic regarding Travis Kelce and dyslexia, as many are clearly wondering if he may have that, or some other learning disability. Despite some AI videos and social media posts out there claiming Kelce has admitted to being dyslexic, that doesn’t appear to be the case. Still, as some have pointed out, a lot of dyslexic people go undiagnosed.

Orlando Bloom has spoken about how his own dyslexia is part of the reason he never hosted Saturday Night Live. Kelce's difficulty reading, whatever its basis, could have been enough to keep him from doing a show like that, but the fact that he was willing certainly shows dedication. Other celebrities are honest about their dyslexia as a way to help reduce the stigma surrounding the disability.

Travis Kelce has spoken about his difficulty reading and generally being a poor student in school openly before. Whether it’s traceable to a learning disability or not may be less relevant than his willingness to speak about it at all. The fact that he’s honest about his difficulties and still willing to put himself out there in those situations may certainly help inspire others dealing with similar problems.