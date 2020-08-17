As Broadway And Stages Are Dark, Hamilton’s Anthony Ramos Talks Missing The Stage

I miss being onstage for sure. I just worked on a thing where we had to go on a stage, shoot, and I had to simulate performance to a crowd. Perform to an empty stage, to an empty audience and I was like, ‘Man, I miss [this].’ I got on the stage and I was like on the mic, I was like, ‘Dang, I just miss the feeling of being up here and playing to people.’ Like feeling that energy and what that feels like for people just to talk back to you and tell you how they feel.