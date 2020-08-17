As Broadway And Stages Are Dark, Hamilton’s Anthony Ramos Talks Missing The Stage

Leave a Comment
At this point, it would be an understatement to say that the entertainment industry has been hit hard by the global health crisis. TV and film productions were shut down earlier this year, while movie theaters have also been closed. While projects are starting to pick back up and movie theaters will be opening up soon, Broadway remains closed. Many actors are missing the feel of being on stage, including Hamilton star Anthony Ramos.
Anthony Ramos, who famously played the dual role of John Laurens and Phillip Hamilton in Hamilton, recently opened up about being without the typical stage environment. While he did recently get to work on a project that involved stage work, it wasn’t the same for him due to the lack of a real audience:
I miss being onstage for sure. I just worked on a thing where we had to go on a stage, shoot, and I had to simulate performance to a crowd. Perform to an empty stage, to an empty audience and I was like, ‘Man, I miss [this].’ I got on the stage and I was like on the mic, I was like, ‘Dang, I just miss the feeling of being up here and playing to people.’ Like feeling that energy and what that feels like for people just to talk back to you and tell you how they feel.
With Ramos having done so many energy-filled shows before a live audience, it’s definitely understandable that he would love to have that experience again. During his recent interview on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, the actor spoke further on the feel of being on stage:
Having those moments and having that energy with them, talks about wanting to be able to create freely.
Anyone would feel a bit anxious if there were in Anthony Ramos’ shoes. It’s hard to be without what we love, especially when the separation is out of our control.
Thankfully, Ramos appears to have found ways to keep himself occupied during this time. Aside from apparently beginning work on a new projects, the actor has also been partaking in Disney+’s filmed version of Hamilton, as most of us have. While the actor would have preferred to mark the film’s release at a premiere with his co-stars, he was fine with celebrating at home. And speaking of celebrating, Ramos took some time to praise his fiancé and Hamilton co-star, Jasmine Cephas Jones, who recently scored an Emmy nomination.
Despite his disappointment with being unable to return to the stage, it’s good to see that Anthony Ramos is mostly taking things in stride and appreciating what he has. With any luck, he’ll back to doing what he loves sooner rather than later.
You can also check out Ramos’ stunning performance in Hamilton by streaming the film on Disney+.