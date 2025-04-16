As Fans Wait For A Doctor Odyssey Update, There’s One Thing I Would Love To See In Season 2 (And The Cast Is On Board)
The show must go on!
It’s hard as a fan of Doctor Odyssey to not feel a bit stranded at sea right now. The rookie medical drama remains ABC’s only series on the 2025 TV schedule whose fate is still up in the air. As conversations continue with creator Ryan Murphy, I’m really hoping Joshua Jackson and Phillipa Soo’s series won’t be one of 2025’s TV cancellations, because there’s something I really want to see in Season 2, and it sounds like the cast would be on board.
I’ve loved Joshua Jackson since The Mighty Ducks, so of course it’s been fun watching him lead ABC’s new drama. However, as someone whose family has used our Disney+ subscription to watch Hamilton approximately 50 billion times, I also have enjoyed seeing Phillipa Soo in a different role. I really hope Doctor Odyssey gets renewed for Season 2, because I am craving a musical episode on the high seas. Soo certainly seems down with the idea, as she told The Wrap:
In addition to Phillipa Soo — who has over a dozen other theater credits to her name on top of Hamilton — Joshua Jackson has done some stage work, and Don Johnson had something of a music career in the ‘80s. And with the guest stars Doctor Odyssey has pulled, this should really be a no-brainer.
We’ve seen Shania Twain contributing to Doctor Odyssey’s baby fever, country music star Kelsea Ballerini, who is also a coach on The Voice, Chord Overstreet of Glee, Tony-nominated Broadway actor Tom McGowan, Cheyenne Jackson, John Stamos, and the list goes on and on.
Phillipa Soo said singing is already a part of the cast’s process, as she continued:
She’s not the only one who thinks Doctor Odyssey could add its name to the list of shows with the best musical episodes. In talking with The Wrap about possibly teaming up with more ABC series after the crossover with 9-1-1, Joshua Jackson spitballed options like Glee, as well as Grotesquerie and Feud, before declaring:
This idea certainly has my support, but I admit this kind of thing isn’t always easy to pull off. While Shonda Rhimes stands by Grey’s Anatomy’s musical episode, fans have remained split. Doctor Odyssey, however, has a more exaggerated tone than its fellow Thursday night medical drama, where I don’t think I’d be all that shocked to see its crew break into song at any given moment.
First things first, though, we’ve got to see if Doctor Odyssey gets renewed, so stay tuned for any updates on Season 2, and in the meantime, catch Joshua Jackson and Phillipa Soo at 9 p.m. ET Thursdays on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.
