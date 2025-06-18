I'm Always Nervous That My Favorite Bridgerton Actors Could Leave, But Jonathan Bailey's Reasons Behind Why He Won't Give Me Peace Of Mind

When you have a long-running show, the fact of the matter is, actors can and will leave. Sandra Oh left Grey’s Anatomy, Steve Carell left The Office, and both of Bridgerton’s Season 1 leads, Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, aren’t there anymore. So, the fear of my favorite actors exiting is always real, and it’s especially scary for a show like Bridgerton. I’m a massive fan of it, and the last thing I want is my favorite couple to go. Thankfully, Jonathan Bailey has explained why he won’t leave, and it’s given me peace of mind.

Since Regé-Jean Page departed Bridgerton after Season 1, I’ve worried that other actors I love from this show would leave too. It’s not far-fetched in the case of this Netflix hit, as leading a season opens a door to better name recognition and therefore more opportunities outside the show. There are also plenty of other factors that play into an exit, like money and scheduling. However, for Bailey, he’ll continue playing the viscount, and made that clear as he told THR:

I’ve never been someone who’s like, ‘Thanks, bye.’ It’s not in my nature.

Now, while Bailey has maintained this attitude about not leaving Bridgerton for a while, and it’s confirmed that Anthony will return for Season 4, I still get nervous.

Jonathan Bailey is an in-demand actor. On the 2025 movie schedule alone, he’s booked and busy between the release of Jurassic World Rebirth on July 2 and the premiere of Wicked: For Good on November 21. Plus, over the last few years, he’s kept his dance card full between movies, plays and shows.

However, he always makes room for the Netflix romance, and he’ll be back for Bridgerton Season 4 to be part of Benedict’s love story, as he explained:

There’s a real sense of brotherly pride I feel in it. I was filming a wedding on a Monday morning. People know that people get married in Bridgerton — that’s not a spoiler, right?

Don’t worry, Mr. Bailey, I don’t think that’s much of a spoiler. The books have been out for a long time, and I think we all can safely assume how every season of Bridgerton will likely end.

Anyway, all of that is to say Anthony Bridgerton will be back as long as the show’s team wants him and Bailey has the time. He did acknowledge that it’s always possible he won’t be able to do a season because of scheduling conflicts or simply because the story doesn’t need the viscout. However, overall, he plans to be back because he’s proud of it, as he said:

I look forward to, in another however many years, when we’ve done the eighth season to sit around and be like, ‘Look what we all did together.’

It is fun to think about how the cast has already grown and evolved over Bridgerton’s first three seasons. So, it’s even more exciting to think about how we’ll get to watch the beloved ensemble grow and evolve as the seasons go on and more of these siblings' love stories are told.

To that point, the Wicked actor knows how much fans love to see their favorite characters return, because he’s a fan too. So, with that in mind, and likely knowing that we want to see Anthony and Kate's story continue, Bailey said:

I know how much I love long-running series. I know how important familiarity of character and story and consistency is in these long-running series.

So have no fear, dearest readers. As long as he can, Jonathan Bailey will be back on Bridgerton season after season, and that includes the upcoming Season 4, which will be part of Netflix’s schedule in 2026.

Meanwhile, you can go back and watch the first three seasons with a Netflix subscription, and then see the Anthony actor on the big screen as he runs from dinosaurs in Jurassic World Rebirth this summer and dances through life as Fiyero in Wicked: For Good this fall.