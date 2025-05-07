I'm Missing Pete Davidson's Character On The Rookie, And The Creator Just Gave An Update On His Potential Return

Spoilers ahead for Episode 17 of The Rookie Season 7, called "Mutiny and the Bounty," and available streaming now with a Hulu subscription.

The Rookie is getting closer to its Season 7 finale hitting the 2025 TV schedule, and the penultimate episode brought both the action and some hilarious moments. Flula Borg returned as Skip Tracer Randy, intent on declaring his love to Meg DeLacy's Chastity, the stripper girlfriend of Pete Davidson's Pete Nolan. The episode made me miss John's half-brother, as it’s been a while, and the creator thankfully shared an update on his potential return.

The former SNL star made his first introduction as Pete Nolan in Season 2, most recently appearing in two Season 4 episodes, but that was the last time fans saw him. There have been updates over the last couple of seasons, but still no Pete sightings. Chastity was still seeing him as of Tuesday’s episode, though, but said in-show Pete couldn’t get a flight to L.A. as an entry on the no-fly list, so he had to settle for a bus. Alexi Hawley told Deadline that real-life Pete is a similiarly hard man to track down, but that hasn’t stopped the producers from trying:

Pete Davidson is someone we’re desperate to get back, and he loves doing the show. His reps have reached out to us about him doing the show, it’s just about trying to land when he’s actually available, because he’s super busy.

It makes sense that a perfectly laid-out schedule hasn't been possible. Davidson is pretty busy with scripted projects on top of his stand-up career. At the very least, he still seems to be interested in returning to the show, and Hawley & Co. seem ready to welcome him back.

It’s just a matter of timing and availability, since it’s hard to carve out enough time to film an episode or two, no matter how long he’d be on set for. Luckily, with The Rookie renewed for Season 8, Hawley is not giving up, and said:

Hopefully in Season 8 we can get Pete back, that would be great, but for tonight’s episode, Flula is just a force of nature and a joy to watch. Not to use term chaos agent but definitely makes things a little crazy.

Even though the newest episode included some Pete updates, it would be really nice to have him back, even if it’s not for long. How and when Davidson will actually appear on The Rookie again remains to be seen, but it sounds like the interest is still very much there between both teams.

Meanwhile, Davidson has numerous projects in the works, not to mention the fact that he and Colin Jost still have their ferry, which Jost recenly joked about during his rare non-Weekend Update SNL sketch.. He’s also been working on his sobriety and removing his tattoos, and he seems to be doing very well.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether or not Pete Davidson will eventually return to The Rookie is unclear, but even so, there will be a lot to look forward to in the Season 7 finale and in Season 8. The season finale airs on Tuesday, May 13 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.