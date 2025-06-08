Jurassic World Rebirth’s Director Wasn’t Familiar With Jonathan Bailey Before Casting Him, But His Girlfriend Quickly Taught Him: ‘Are You A F—ing Idiot?’

Jonathan Bailey’s work has garnered a lot of attention as of late. In the past two years, he’s been in more projects than I can count on one hand, skipping around between the dramatic acting in Fellow Travelers, to the Regency Era series Bridgerton, to the wondrous, musical world of Wicked. Shockingly, the director of his upcoming release, Jurassic World Rebirth, was still unaware of Bailey’s acting chops before casting him. Thankfully, his girlfriend quickly (and bluntly) educated him on the British actor’s impressive repertoire.

I’ll admit, I definitely was a bit skeptical when I heard about a fourth Jurassic World film hitting the 2025 movie schedule. However, director Gareth Edwards previously said he plans on getting back to the OG movie’s roots, which is exciting. And, upon seeing the stacked cast via of Rebirth's harrowing teaser trailer, I think many people will be making a trip to the theater in July. I also feel as though some fans would've had a similar reaction to the Bridgerton star’s casting as Edwards’ girlfriend, which the filmmaker shared with GQ:

The second I mentioned [Bailey], her eyes lit up, like, Are you a fucking idiot? You’ve got to get him. He’s got this glint in his eye. It’s the sort of thing you can’t teach an actor.

Certainly that look in his eye, paired with swoon worthy charm, has been partially responsible for the 37-year-old actor landing roles that have cemented his Hollywood heartthrob status. So, just in case you're just like Gareth Edwards, let me take this time to clue you in on Jonathan Bailey.

Bailey has acted in a number of notable British shows such as Broadchurch and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Crashing. However, it was really his role as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix drama that really showcased his skills as a leading man. Season 2, which focused on Anthony’s forbidden enemies-to-lovers storyline with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), is by far the best season, in my eyes. (I will die on that hill, mostly because of Bailey and Ashley’s intoxicating chemistry.)

Given Bailey's work in Wicked and Fellow Travelers, it’s clear this can play a perfect love interest, and I think he probably could have decent chemistry with a tree. It also doesn’t hurt that he’s extremely attractive, especially in those adorable glasses seen in Jurassic World Rebirth.

The project-hopping Jonathan Bailey plays the role of paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis in Rebirth. Loomis, along with covert operatives, embark on a mission to a dinosaur-filled island in order to locate multiple species that could serve as the key to producing a much-needed drug. As you'd expect though, the mission doesn't go as planned, and Loomis and co. find themselves in serious danger.

Considering how he's hyped up Jurassic World Rebirth's similarities to Steven Spielberg's original 1993 flick, Bailey seems excited for the legacy sequel. I'm confident that he'll be both wit and humanity to the role of Dr. Loomis. While Bailey's more than supplanted himself as a heartthrob, this latest film may help him solidify his status as an action hero. Fans can see his work when this latest Jurassic movie opens in theaters on July 2. I know I'll need to be seated in the theater to check this one out.