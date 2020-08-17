Why David Arquette Thinks Scream 5 Will Be ‘Bittersweet’

Behind the cameras, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are helming Scream 5, so it’ll be interesting to see how their directorial style in the Scream universe differs from what Wes Craven brought to the table. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are writing the script. No Scream 5 plot details have been revealed yet, but at the very least, we can likely expect someone to adopt the Ghostface killer persona to wreak bloody havoc.