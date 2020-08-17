Russell Crowe Has A Great Response For People Asking Why They Should See Unhinged In Theaters

As things stand now, Unhinged is expected to be the first wide domestic theatrical release in months, as movies like The New Mutants and Tenet are arriving in the weeks after. Ironically, while a lot of movies were pushed back after the pandemic hit, Unhinged, which had previously been scheduled for September 4, was moved to July 1 so it could be one of the first new movies to play in theaters. While that’s still looking to be the case, it subsequently pushed back several times due to the unpredictable theatrical landscape.