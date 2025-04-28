Michael B. Jordan Responding To Tom Cruise Seeing Sinners In A Movie Theater Is My Favorite Thing That Happened This Week

Even Tom Cruise made sure not to miss Sinners.

It was another big weekend at the movies, thanks to the same movie that made it big last weekend. Sinners has absolutely taken the box office by storm, and some pretty famous people are spending money on tickets to check out the new Ryan Coogler film starring Michael B. Jordan. Even the biggest movie star in the world, Tom Cruise, went to see it this weekend.

Cruise is far from a regular user of social media, so whenever he posts, it’s a big deal. It’s exceedingly rare for him to post anything that isn’t specifically about his own projects. Cruise’s Instagram has basically been a commercial for Mission: Impossible and little else. But over the weekend, he posted about seeing Sinners, and the only thing cooler than that was seeing Michael B. Jordan’s response to it.

Michael B. Jordan is suitably blown away to see Tom Cruise praising his movie. While there was certainly hype surrounding the film leading up to its release, it certainly didn't feel like the movie was going to be quite this big. Michael B. Jordan has probably had his mind blown daily by the praise the movie is getting. The Top Gun icon had to be the icing on the Cruise cake.

It’s unclear how many movies Tom Cruise actually sees in a given year, he’s a pretty busy guy. The fact that he not only saw Sinners but decided it was worth posting about has to be huge for everybody involved in making the film.

As one of those absolutely insufferable movie people who clamor for more original concepts at the theater, this is a fantastic thing to see. Sinners is one of those movies that shows that you don’t need a franchise to succeed. When talented people work together, magic can happen anywhere. And seeing other parts of Hollywood fully endorse it is wonderful to see.

Tom Cruise was credited by Steven Spielberg for “saving” theaters with Top Gun: Maverick’s box office success. Since then, he seems to have become something of an ambassador for the industry. Cruise celebrated Barbenheimer back when that was the biggest thing happening in theaters, and now he’s doing the same with Sinners.

And Cruise wasn’t the only celebrity touting Sinners on its second weekend. Kevin Bacon went to see it with his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, and they also posted to Instagram about how much they loved it.

Sinners already had an incredible second weekend at the box office, with one of the smallest drops in revenue of any film in memory. The endorsement of Tom Cruise and other stars is the sort of thing that might drive even more people to check the movie out. Sinners is an absolute phenomenon and it may not be done surprising us yet.

