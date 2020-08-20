Judas And The Black Messiah: 7 Things To Know Before You Watch The Fred Hampton Film

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. unveiled the outstanding first trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah, an upcoming awards season biopic starring Daniel Kaluuya as Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton and Lakeith Stanfield as FBI informant William O'Neal. Watching this first look at this upcoming drama, there's no doubt that the studio has major Oscar hopes for this promising movie. It's not hard to see why. This true-life story is a relevant, engrossing tale about a U.S. revolutionary who met a tragic end. If the film is done well (which looks likely, considering all the great talent involved), we could be looking at a very timely and meaningful historical account, especially in our current political landscape.

Currently, Judas and the Black Messiah is planning a theatrical debut in January 2021. Before its anticipated release, here's what you should know about Hampton's life story.

Also, please note that these real-life details may be considered spoilers for this new film — particularly if the story doesn't take too many liberties with the historical facts.