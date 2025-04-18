Sinners Is A Hit With Critics, And They Can’t Stop Talking About Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Nuanced’ Dual Performance
Hitting theaters on April 18.
The upcoming horror movie Sinners — Ryan Coogler’s latest collaboration with Michael B. Jordan — has been on the radars of many movie-lovers. Then first reactions dropped, with people saying they were “floored” by the film, and it accumulated an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score, which made people even more excited. Now the time has come, with Sinners hitting the 2025 movie calendar on April 18, so what exactly are all the critics raving about?
Michael B. Jordan plays twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, and many critics are saying these roles allow the actor to display his talents on a level we haven’t seen before.
Aisha Harris of NPR calls the film “striking and satisfying,” and “a complex thrill ride.” Sinners is best experienced on a big screen with an enthusiastic crowd, she says, so you might want to go ahead and buy those tickets. Of Michael B. Jordan, the critic says:
Jocelyn Noveck of the AP rates it 3.5 out of 4 stars, saying that Michael B. Jordan is oozing with charisma in the most “creatively ambitious, culturally layered, artistically bold” twin-led movie yet. However, Ryan Coogler is firing on all cylinders as well. Noveck says:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire gives Sinners a B+ and says the entire cast is phenomenal, but Michael B. Jordan’s twins develop into the two most nuanced characters the actor has ever played. Ehrlich continues:
Billie Melissa of Newsweek calls Sinners the best movie of 2025 so far, as it leaves no doubt that every member of the cast and crew cared about delivering high-quality art. The chemistry between the director and his star continues to grow, Melissa says, writing:
Rodrigo Perez of The Playlist calls the film an early frontrunner for movie of the year. Sinners is a “spectacular, sexy, sweaty and soulful vampire drama,” that serves as both a horror film and a masterpiece of spiritual depth and emotional texture:
This is all a resounding endorsement for Michael B. Jordan’s talents and Ryan Coogler’s filmmaking that drives home the reason why these two keep working together. If you want to catch Sinners on the big screen — highly recommended by the critics — you can do so starting Friday, April 18.
