Star Trek Actor Ben Cross Is Dead At 72

Thankfully, Ben Cross’ Sarek was one of those touchstones that helped nail down what was new, but familiar, when it came to Star Trek. And in his true fashion, Cross played the part with the great skill and versatility he had been known for throughout his career; which, of course, left actor James Frain with some mighty big shoes to fill when he took the part over in the casting for Star Trek: Discovery. Such is the legacy of a great actor to follow the path of the past, while also paving the way for the future. Our sincerest condolences go out to Ben Cross’ family and friends at this time.