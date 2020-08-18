Live From the Space Stage: A HALYX Story Is A Stunning Look At A Forgotten Piece Of Disneyland History

Disney theme park fans can be more than a little over the top. If you've ever mentioned plans to visit Disneyland or Walt Disney World within earshot of the wrong person, somebody probably offered to tell you everything you need to know to get the most out of your trip, and probably went ahead and started to tell you whether you wanted them to or not. I can make that joke because I'm certainly capable of being that guy. In my job covering the theme park industry I've read a lot of books about the history of places like Disneyland and so I know a lot about the history of the park and there are times when I certainly feel like I know everything there is to know, and then something like the new documentary film Live From the Space Stage: A HALYX Story drops in front of me and I'm forced to ask, "Wait a minute, what the hell is HALYX?"