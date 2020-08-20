How Bryan Cranston Avoided An Overdone Cliche In The Making Of The One And Only Ivan

I've always been attracted to complex characters, as you know, and characters that are able to show their shortcomings, their frailties, their fears, what they excel at, what they fail at – but also with their ambitions. And so to me, that's very human, and I think it's very relatable. And so I hope that people will look at this character and go, 'Okay, I don't always agree with what he's doing, but I understand why he's doing what he's doing.' And you root for that kind of person to find their better angel along their path.