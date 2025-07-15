I Can't Get Enough Of Jamie Lee Curtis Singing Along To Freaky Friday When The Cast Surprised Fans At Disneyland

As the release date for Freakier Friday inches closer, with its place on the 2025 movie calendar being about three weeks away, the press tour is kicking off, and it just did so in such a punk rock way. Jamie Lee Curtis, Chad Michael Murray and some of the new cast members of the sequel showed up at Disneyland on Tuesday to bring a special performance to passerbyes.

And as per usual, Jamie Lee Curtis continues to be an icon. You can’t miss the Oscar-winner in the front row of the performance in her hot pink suit singing all the words to Pink Slip’s “Take Me Away.” Check it out:

As you may remember from the 2003 movie, Lindsay Lohan’s character of Anna has a garage band called Pink Slip with some catchy songs, but Curtis’s Tess isn’t very supportive of her daughter’s rock pursuits at first. In the movie, Christina Vidal played the band’s front woman, and in the video above, that’s Vidal herself belting out “Take Me Away” from the original movie.

And Curtis cheering the band on by mouthing the words to the song is just too good. It reminds me of the moment in the movie where Lindsay Lohan is up on stage as a body-swapped Tess trying to pretend she’s playing the electric guitar while Curtis is channeling Tess’s teenage daughter by shredding the guitar parts backstage.

We know that Christina Vidal will be back as Maddie along with Haley Hudson’s Peg, but I do wonder what the state of Pink Slip will be in the sequel? Will they be a hit rock band? This video from Patrick Dougall’s Instagram , shows the band rocks now more than ever! You can check out the latest Freakier Friday trailer below:

Watching the trailer, did you notice Lohan on stage once again? It seems like Freakier Friday will definitely not be forgetting Anna’s love of punk rock music – however, this time around her character is a mother herself with a daughter named Harper (Julia Butters) and is about to merge families when she marries Manny Jacinto’s Eric, who has a daughter of his own named Lily (Sophia Hammons).

What’s fun is the premise of Freakier Friday is Tess and Anna’s bodies will actually be swapped by the two daughters about to become sisters, which means Curtis and Lohan will both get to play teenagers. And their unhinged plan is to break up Anna and Eric by getting her back in touch with her first love, who is of course Chad Michael Murray’s Jake .

I cannot wait to see Freakier Friday on August 8, and this video only adds to the hype for the sequel.