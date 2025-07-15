How Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster Are Allegedly Handling The Chatter Swirling Around Their Relationship And Divorces

In the aftermath of Hugh Jackman’s separation and subsequent divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness (his wife of 27 years), he’s in a relationship with Sutton Foster. Like her partner, Foster also isn’t too far removed from a split, as she filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin after nearly 10 years of marriage in October 2024. The rumor mill continues to churn in regard to the loose ends that supposedly remain from Jackman and Foster’s marriages. Now, an insider is dropping claims about how they’re dealing with the noise.

Sutton Foster (50) and Hugh Jackman (56) have been apparently keeping a relatively low profile as of late. However, a source told Daily Mail that the two remain “very happy right now.” This report comes in the aftermath of Jackman finalizing his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness (69), who released a statement that alluded to a “betrayal” in their relationship. Nevertheless, the insider suggests that Jackman and Foster are choosing to focus on love as opposed to drama:

They are looking to move forward while everyone else focuses on going backward and rehashing the past. Sutton is very much in love with Hugh and is very happy to be together with him, even with people chirping about her divorce and his divorce and how they got together and any other so-called ‘controversy.’ Her life has led her to Hugh, and she couldn't be happier, and he is equally in love.

Jackman and Foster reportedly met for the first time in 2008 when they were seeing Shrek on Broadway. The pair later reportedly reconnected when they began starring in a new production of The Music Man in 2021. While Jackman and Furness didn’t announce their separation until 2023, it’s been widely speculated that he was seeing Foster before that. Furness herself appeared to confirm that when she liked a viral Instagram post, which included the claim that the X-Men star had an affair.

For her part, Sutton Foster reportedly had to navigate her partner’s divorce drama, before everything was finalized this past June. It’s also been alleged that Foster has been doing her best to withstand any kind of purported criticism from Deborra-Lee Furness. However, Foster and her partner are reportedly seeking to remain steadfast in tuning out other people’s thoughts as the rumors continue to swirl around them:

It is easy to get caught up with it all as emotions are high, but they are such a solid unit that they have been able to be a team and not worry about it... because they just don't want to welcome any unwanted or needed drama. They want to be happy, and that is what they are, very happy right now. No more tears. They are chasing smiles and happiness.

Behind the scenes, the Foster/Jackman relationship seems to be moving right along, as they’re reportedly living together. Friends of the pair have also weighed in on how they’re apparently doing. While one of Jackman’s alleged friends said that he was hurt by his ex’s statement, he seems to be doing “fine” now. Actor Michael Urie, a friend of Foster’s, said that “she’s happy” with her new man.

As of this writing, neither Hugh Jackman nor Sutton Foster have publicly addressed their relationship, despite the fact that they’ve been spotted together in public multiple times. Whether they do that anytime soon amid the continued interest in their romance remains to be seen.