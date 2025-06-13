That Time Bryce Dallas Howard Learned A 'Secret' About Her Jurassic World Co-Star Chris Pratt She Never Would Have Guessed

While you’ll see both Bryce Dallas Howard and Jurassic World Rebirth mentioned quite a bit on the 2025 movie schedule , the star of the previous trilogy will not be running with the dinosaurs. However, she will be braving the criminal element with the powers of improv in the new comedy Deep Cover .

That new project, co-written by previous Jurassic mastermind Colin Trevorrow, was a convenient moment for Howard to expose a “secret” held by her former co-star/A-list beefcake Chris Pratt. While speaking with The Times for her new Prime Video subscription exclusive comedy, the Jurassic World co-lead shared her love for how comedians are “constantly putting themselves out there.”

And while the man we recognize from Parks and Recreation and the MCU has definitely done that throughout his career, he wasn’t always the confident jokester we know today. That much was revealed in the following anecdote from Ms. Howard:

You assume everything is effortless with a guy like that. … [He said] he was annoying for a long time.

Who would have thought that the Terminal List badass would have come from such humble origins? Though looking back at the character of Andy from Parks and Rec, one could definitely see that childish glee shining through in what some consider to be one of the best sitcoms of all time . Still, thinking of a Chris Pratt who didn’t know how to win a room does feel rather alien.

Of course now fans of the Jurassic World movies recognize Pratt at a commanding lead who never seems too far behind when mentioning Bryce Dallas Howard. These days, kids who recognize him on the streets probably think he can tame a velociraptor, if not defend them from a dinosaur attack outright.

But as it turns out that Chris Pratt was just another one of us weird kids who eventually learned to balance their weird with all the badass stuff. It’s moments like this that surprise even out closest friends and colleagues, as seen in Howard’s story.

Considering she claims she “just hid” at that age, you can clearly see where the dynamic between Owen Grady and Claire Dearing came from in the Jurassic World trilogy. Of course, Bryce Dallas Howard is also an interesting tale of growing up, considering she went from a kid who hid to an acting/directing talent in some of the largest franchises in pop culture.

Will we hear such stories from Scarlett Johansson about any of her Rebirth co-stars? We’ll have to wait and see, as the July 2nd release of this new prehistoric peril will be here before we know it. Perhaps the newly confirmed cast of Jurassic World dinosaurs has a wallflower hidden among their ranks. Meanwhile, you can watch Bryce Dallas Howard fighting crime with laughter in Deep Cover; which is currently streaming on Prime Video.