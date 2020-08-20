Why Ben Affleck’s Batman Future Suddenly Looks Much Brighter

Audiences are about to get more Batfleck in 2021, when the character gets proper treatment courtesy of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Fans fought for three years to get the Snyder Cut of Justice League secured, and it’s coming to HBO Max at some point next year. We don’t know how Affleck’s character arc will conclude in that cut of the movie, but when Snyder’s Justice League was due to drop in 2017, it was going to tease both a Justice League Part 2, and a Ben Affleck-directed solo Batman movie that was going to feature Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello).