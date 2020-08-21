Looks Like Ben Affleck Helped With The Flash Script Ahead Of Signing Up

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe is an ever changing place, one that is constantly full of surprises. While news of the Snyder Cut's arrival on HBO Max seemed like the most shocking thing to come out of the franchise, yesterday it was revealed that Ben Affleck's Batman will be back from retirement in
Andy Muschietti's upcoming Flash movie. And it turns out that Affleck had a few stipulations before joining the project, including a look at the script.
Ben Affleck has had a long career as actor, writer, and director. He was originally expected to direct and star in The Batman, before he seemingly hung up the cowl and cape following Justice League's disappointing performance. But he's back for the time-traveling Flash movie starring Ezra Miller, and it turns out that he actually contributed to the movie's script. Because it was reportedly only after he gave some notes on the story that he signed up to return to the DCEU.
This report comes to us from The Wrap, and helps to peel back the curtain behind Ben Affleck's unexpected return to the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. While Affleck brought a hulking physicality and brutality to the role, the movies he appeared in were critical failures. It's been years since the Oscar winner left the DCEU behind, so fans are delighted to learn that we'll be treated to another appearance.
Of course, Ben Affleck isn't the only iconic Batman who will appear in The Flash movie. It was previously announced that Michael Keaton would be returning to the role as well, as Ezra Miller's protagonist travels through the timeline and multiverse of the DC Extended Universe. Andy Muschietti has some very exciting concepts to work with, and it'll be interesting to see where they all fall.
In addition to his newly announced role in the Flash movie, fans will also be treated to more of Ben Affleck's Batman thanks to the upcoming arrival of the Snyder Cut. Zack Snyder has been given upwards of $30 million to complete his original vision for Justice League, debuting tons of unseen footage in the process.
It should be interesting to see how Ben Affleck's return to the DCEU affects The Batman. Is Matt Reeves' upcoming blockbuster in an entirely different timeline, or is he a younger version of Batfleck? Only time will tell, but there's tons of very exciting projects heading to the shared universe. After all, three different Batmen provide endless possibilities.
The next installment in the DCEU is Wonder Woman 1984 on October 2nd. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.