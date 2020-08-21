Looks Like Ben Affleck Helped With The Flash Script Ahead Of Signing Up

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is an ever changing place, one that is constantly full of surprises. While news of the Snyder Cut's arrival on HBO Max seemed like the most shocking thing to come out of the franchise, yesterday it was revealed that Ben Affleck's Batman will be back from retirement in

Andy Muschietti's upcoming Flash movie. And it turns out that Affleck had a few stipulations before joining the project, including a look at the script.