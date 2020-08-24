Suspiria Ending Explained: What Does This Mean For Susie?

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Suspiria (Both the 2018 remake and 1977 original). If you have not yet seen either version, come back after you've changed that or proceed at your own risk!

There are straight forward horror movies with endings that are easy to figure out from the opening credits, but then there are movies like Luca Guadagnino's 2018 remake of Dario Argento's 1977 art-horror classic, Suspiria. This moody, intricate, and gloriously glory story of an elite dance academy, its newest student, and the witch coven who controls things behind the curtain isn't just one of the most satisfying additions to the body horror genre in years, it also has one of the most gratifying, if not hard to understand, endings in quite some time.