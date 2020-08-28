11 Terminator: Dark Fate Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know

James Cameron Refused To Make Dark Fate Unless They Brought Arnold Schwarzenegger Back

Arnold Schwarzenegger is deeply synonymous with the Terminator franchise. Nearly every installment in this time-hopping franchise features the bodybuilder-turned-actor(-turned-politician-turned-actor-again) in some prominent fashion. Even Terminator: Salvation included an awkward CG-heavy cameo.

Sure enough, when it came time to put Terminator: Dark Fate together, producer James Cameron wouldn't sign onto the sequel unless he was once again "working with [his] good friend of 35 years." Even though Cameron knew this newest attempt at Terminator 3 was passing the baton to a new generation of actors and moviegoers, he wouldn't feel right doing it without his frequent collaborator. Therefore, it wasn't a question of if Schwarzenegger would be involved, but rather how he'd play a part in this newest sequel. From there, Cameron also needed to figure out how they could bring Linda Hamilton back into the fold.