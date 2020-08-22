Looks Like John Wick’s Director Would Like To ‘Take A Stab’ At A Certain Marvel Movie

In the past couple weeks, Marvel has been announcing a slew of exciting directors who have been hired to helm the studio’s upcoming big films. Candyman’s Nia DaCosta has been hired to helm Captain Marvel 2 and, on the Sony side of things, Booksmart’s Olivia Wilde is going to be behind a female-led Spider-Verse film. John Wick director Chad Stahelski has yet to move to the comic book genre, but he’d certainly be a great contender. And he’s all over one of the most mysterious projects in Marvel’s future if the studio came knocking. In Stahelski’s words: